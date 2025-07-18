Taiwan headline news
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taipei mayor urges unity ahead of recall votes
@China Times: Taoyuan election officials spark controversy by including anti-recall flyers in vote notices
@Liberty Times: Anti-recall flyers found enclosed with recall vote notices in Taoyuan
@Economic Daily News: TSMC raises 2025 sales growth outlook
@Commercial Times: TSMC wows investors with Q2 EPS, 2025 sales growth guidance
@Taipei Times: Lai meets Guatemalan Congress head
