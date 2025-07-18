Taiwan shares open sharply higher
07/18/2025 09:08 AM
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 232.44 points at 23,345.72 Friday on turnover of NT$9.76 billion (US$331.97 million).
