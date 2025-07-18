Tropical Storm Wipha forms, rain expected across Taiwan: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) A tropical depression east of the Philippines strengthened into Tropical Storm Wipha early Friday and is forecast to move westward toward waters north of Luzon, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As of 2 a.m., the storm's center was about 710 kilometers southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point, and was shifting from a northwesterly to westerly path at 19 kilometers per hour, the CWA said.

Wipha is forecast to move toward waters off northern Luzon, pass through the Bashi Channel, and enter the South China Sea, the weather agency said, adding that it is expected to come closest to Taiwan from later this afternoon through Saturday.

Rain is expected across Taiwan as the storm's outer bands approach, according to the CWA.

As for Friday's weather, sporadic rain or thunderstorms are likely in eastern Taiwan, while other areas can expect cloudy skies with a chance of brief afternoon showers, the CWA added.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said heavy rain is likely in eastern Taiwan and Pingtung County from Saturday to Sunday.

Citing the latest forecast model, Wu said Wipha is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel into the South China Sea over the weekend. He added that while western Taiwan may see scattered showers, eastern regions and Pingtung County could experience heavy rain.

From Monday to Thursday, seasonal winds along with the potential development of another tropical system could bring severe weather to Taiwan, though the situation still requires close monitoring, he said.