U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/10/2024 10:16 AM
Taipei, July 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.589 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.049 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.45%07/10/2024 01:40 PM
- Cross-Strait
36 PLA aircraft fly near Taiwan, headed to Western Pacific: MND07/10/2024 11:56 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/10/2024 10:28 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading07/10/2024 10:16 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower07/10/2024 09:10 AM