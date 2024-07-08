U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
07/08/2024 04:16 PM
Taipei, July 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.018 to close at NT$32.493.
Turnover totaled US$1.204 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.460, and moved between NT$32.395 and NT$32.512 before the close.
Latest
- Sports
Taiwan esports team wins APL 2024 championship in Thailand07/08/2024 08:54 PM
- Science & Tech
Taiwan-built Forerunner 1 supercomputer goes online07/08/2024 08:43 PM
- Politics
10,000th Employment Gold Card for foreign talents issued07/08/2024 07:32 PM
- Business
Taiwan stock market closes on new high with strong TSMC, Hon Hai gains07/08/2024 06:21 PM
- Society
Rare July hail falls on Alishan07/08/2024 05:30 PM