To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.018 to close at NT$32.493.

Turnover totaled US$1.204 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.460, and moved between NT$32.395 and NT$32.512 before the close.