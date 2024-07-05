U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
07/05/2024 04:17 PM
Taipei, July 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.005 to close at NT$32.475.
Turnover totaled US$1.427 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.450, and moved between NT$32.410 and NT$32.522 before the close.
