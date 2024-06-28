Taiwan shares open lower
06/28/2024 10:18 AM
Taipei, June 28 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 9.26 points at 22896.72 Friday on turnover of NT$5.16 billion (US$158.42 million).
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/28/2024 12:01 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading06/28/2024 10:25 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower06/28/2024 10:18 AM
- Cross-Strait
Chinese reporter allegedly involved in political TV show left in May: MAC06/27/2024 11:29 PM
- Business
MOEA approves TSMC's additional investment plans for Japan, U.S.06/27/2024 10:36 PM