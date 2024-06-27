To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar weakened against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, falling NT$0.024 to close at NT$32.53.

Turnover totaled US$1.243 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.57, and moved between NT$32.53 and NT$32.61 before the close.