U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
06/27/2024 04:47 PM
Taipei, June 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar weakened against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, falling NT$0.024 to close at NT$32.53.
Turnover totaled US$1.243 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.57, and moved between NT$32.53 and NT$32.61 before the close.
