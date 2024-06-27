Taiwan shares open lower
06/27/2024 10:28 AM
Taipei, June 27 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 126.76 points at 22859.93 Thursday on turnover of NT$8.21 billion (US$252.08 million).
