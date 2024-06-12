U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
06/12/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, June 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.009 to close at NT$32.386.
Turnover totaled US$980 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.390, and moved between NT$32.366 and NT$32.430 before the close.
Latest
- Society
Ban on pets entering national forests extended amid rabies concerns06/12/2024 07:26 PM
- Business
Power supply for AI-driven demand sufficient until 2028: Minister06/12/2024 06:30 PM
- Society
TFDA warns consumers about online drug purchases06/12/2024 06:29 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end at new high following 'Apple concept stock' gains06/12/2024 05:49 PM
- Business
Czech delegation seeks investment from TSMC suppliers06/12/2024 05:27 PM