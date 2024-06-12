To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.009 to close at NT$32.386.

Turnover totaled US$980 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.390, and moved between NT$32.366 and NT$32.430 before the close.