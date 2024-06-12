Taiwan shares open higher
06/12/2024 10:59 AM
Taipei, June 12 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 49.69 points at 21,841.81 Wednesday on turnover of NT$6.13 billion (US$189.6 million).
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading06/12/2024 11:12 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/12/2024 11:11 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher06/12/2024 10:59 AM
- Politics
Stronger response urged from U.S. to China's growing coercion near Taiwan06/11/2024 10:35 PM
- Politics
10 Coast Guard personnel reprimanded over Chinese boat incursion06/11/2024 09:55 PM