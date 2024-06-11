U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
06/11/2024 10:23 AM
Taipei, June 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.394 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.144 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.3%06/11/2024 02:09 PM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan should be on high alert after speedboat incursion: Experts06/11/2024 12:07 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news06/11/2024 10:44 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading06/11/2024 10:23 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher06/11/2024 09:15 AM