Taiwan shares close up 0.23%
05/08/2024 02:40 PM
Taipei, May 8 (CNA) Taiwan shares closed up 46.98 points, or 0.23 percent,at 20,700.51 Wednesday on turnover of NT$419.012 billion (US$12.93 billion).
Latest
- Society
TFDA publishes handbooks to provide guidance on handling chronic pain05/08/2024 05:40 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares edge higher05/08/2024 05:37 PM
- Science & Tech
MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9300+ chip made with TSMC's 4nm process05/08/2024 05:12 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market05/08/2024 04:39 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.23%05/08/2024 02:40 PM