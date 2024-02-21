Taiwan shares open lower
02/21/2024 09:18 AM
Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 79.67 points at 18,673.49 Wednesday on turnover of NT$4.96 billion (US$157.49 million).
