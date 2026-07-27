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Taipei, July 27 (CNA) Detroit Tigers infielder Lee Hao-yu (李灝宇) extended his hitting streak to 11 games in a 5-4 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, while two fellow Taiwanese Major League Baseball (MLB) players, Teng Kai-wei (鄧愷威) and Cheng Tsung-che (鄭宗哲), were both optioned to the minors.

Facing Royals starter Luinder Avila in the fifth inning, Lee hit a double to center field for his only hit in three at-bats.

However, the Tigers were unable to hold on to a one-run lead. Entering the eighth inning, Royals pinch-hitter Michael Massey hit a two-run home run, handing Detroit a 5-4 defeat.

The loss was the Tigers' (50-56) second straight and concluded their four-game series against the Royals (44-62).

During his 11-game hitting streak, the 23-year-old Taiwanese infielder is batting .378 (14 for 37) with four doubles, two home runs, five runs scored and eight RBIs.

For the season, Lee is batting .274 with 49 hits, six home runs, 23 RBIs and one stolen base in 179 at-bats.

Also Sunday, the Houston Astros recalled right-handed reliever Miguel Ullola and optioned Teng to Triple-A. Teng is 5-6 with a 4.35 ERA in 25 appearances (10 starts) this season.

The Boston Red Sox also optioned infielder Cheng to Triple-A on Sunday to clear a roster spot for Curtis Mead.

In 44 plate appearances over 14 MLB games this season, Cheng batted .256 with one double and five RBIs while providing solid defense, primarily at shortstop.

The demotions of Teng and Cheng leave Lee as the only active Taiwanese player in MLB.