KMT rallies candidates ahead of 2026 local elections

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Taipei, July 25 (CNA) Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) led candidates for mayoral and county magistrate roles in 19 cities and counties at a morale-boosting rally during the party's national convention Saturday.

The main opposition party has nominated candidates in 19 of Taiwan's 21 mayoral and county magistrate races, opting not to field candidates in Hsinchu City and Chiayi City in support of the smaller opposition Taiwan People's Party (TPP).

Cheng claps for KMT local election candidates while walking past a giant image of the national flag at a rally in Taipei on Saturday. CNA photo July 25, 2026

At the event, Cheng presented each candidate with a paddle on a stage decorated with dragon-boat cutout standees, symbolizing teamwork to win the elections.

Cheng told party representatives the KMT should aspire to become the "TSMC of Taiwan's politics," referring to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's leading contract chipmaker, though she did not elaborate on the comparison.

"The KMT should become the TSMC of Taiwan's politics, because only then can we safeguard Taiwan and share Taiwan's democracy, freedom and prosperity with the world," she said.

Former KMT Chairman Wu Poh-hsiung (front center) hands a drumstick to Cheng (third right) at the ceremony in Taipei on Saturday, symbolizing inheritance and coalition. CNA photo July 25, 2026

Former KMT Chairman Wu Poh-hsiung (吳伯雄), 97, also addressed the convention, urging party unity ahead of the local elections and calling on the party to lay the groundwork for a comeback in the 2028 presidential race.

The KMT has been out of the presidential office since 2016, when it lost to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. It won a majority of mayoral and county magistrate seats in the past two local elections, however, securing 15 seats in 2018 and 14 in 2022.

In Taiwan's six special municipalities, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and Taoyuan Mayor Chang San-cheng (張善政) are seeking re-election.

Former Taipei Deputy Mayor Lee Shu-chuan (李四川) is running in New Taipei; Legislative Yuan Vice President Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) in Taichung; Legislator Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介) in Tainan; and Legislator Ko Chih-en (柯志恩) in Kaohsiung.

The November local elections will elect local government heads, city and county councilors, and officials in lower-level local offices.