DPP caucus leader to throw first pitch at Mets' Taiwanese Heritage Day

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Taipei, July 25 (CNA) The New York Mets will host their annual Taiwanese Heritage Day at Citi Field on Sunday (Taiwan time), with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislative caucus leader Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Asked about his upcoming appearance at Citi Field, Tsai said he hopes the event will help showcase Taiwan to the world and give him a chance to meet with Taiwanese expatriates, businesspeople and fans.

The DPP official, who is leading a delegation to the United States this week to meet with U.S. officials, lawmakers and think tanks, is also scheduled to meet with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred before returning to Taiwan on Monday.

The two are expected to discuss expanding baseball exchanges, bringing an MLB regular-season game to Taiwan, organizing exhibition games and increasing Taiwan's participation in the World Baseball Classic.

Tsai, who also serves as commissioner of Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League, said he would use the visit to fulfill his responsibilities and explore ways to strengthen baseball ties between Taiwan and the United States.

If time permits, he added that he would also meet with Taiwanese baseball players currently playing in the United States to offer support.

The event, now in its 22nd year, is organized by the Taiwanese chambers of commerce in New York and New Jersey, along with the Taiwanese Junior Chamber of Commerce.

According to organizers, Taiwan-born NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren will also join Tsai in throwing the ceremonial first pitch before the game on Sunday.

Lindgren, whose Chinese name is Lin Chi-erh (林琪兒), was born in Taipei in 1973 while his father was serving in the U.S. Air Force in Taiwan and lived in Taichung for more than two years. His mother, Chang Chu-yun (張楚筠), is Taiwanese.