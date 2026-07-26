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Taipei, July 26 (CNA) Detroit Tigers infielder Lee Hao-yu (李灝宇) delivered another multi-hit performance on Saturday, hitting a double and a solo home run to extend his hitting streak to 10 games in a 3-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Facing Royals starter Michael Wacha in the second inning, Lee drove in a run with a double to tie the game in Detroit at one apiece.

The 23-year-old, one of two Taiwanese position players currently on a Major League Baseball (MLB) active roster, followed with a solo home run off Wacha in the fourth inning -- his sixth of the season -- to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

Lee has been on a hot streak over the past month, batting .382 (13-for-34) with three doubles, two home runs, five runs scored and eight RBIs over his past 10 games.

For the season, he is batting .273 with 48 hits, six home runs, 23 RBIs and one stolen base in 176 at-bats.

Aside from Lee, the Tigers' offense went cold.

The Royals mounted a late comeback with two solo home runs -- one in the seventh inning and another in the ninth -- to secure a road victory at the Tigers' Comerica Park.

The loss snapped the Tigers' three-game winning streak and dropped their record to 50-55. The Royals improved to 44-62. The two teams will meet again Sunday in the finale of their four-game series.