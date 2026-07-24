Executive Yuan nominates 7 to NCC amid ongoing deadlock

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Taipei, July 24 (CNA) The Executive Yuan on Friday nominated seven candidates for the National Communications Commission (NCC), including four to fill vacancies that have left the agency unable to operate normally since August 2024.

Yuan Hsiu-hui (袁秀慧), managing attorney at Chang-Hui Law Office, was nominated to serve as chairperson of the NCC, which regulates Taiwan's communications and broadcasting sectors, according to a news release.

Shaw Ping (蕭蘋), a professor at National Sun Yat-sen University's Institute of Marketing Communication, was nominated as vice chairperson of the commission.

The other nominees included Yu Chia-mu (游家牧), an associate professor of electrical engineering at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University and Chang Chun-yen (張春炎), a professor of Southeast Asian studies at National Chi Nan University.

Steve Chang (張克豪), a partner attorney at Welead Attorneys-at-Law, and Chen Chun-mu (陳春木), a technical supervisor at the NCC, were among the nominees.

Wang Yi-hui (王怡惠), an incumbent NCC commissioner, was nominated for another term.

The NCC has had only three commissioners since the terms of four commissioners ended in August 2024, rendering the regulator unable to meet the quorum to make certain decisions.

Wang and the two other commissioners complete their terms on July 31.

The Executive Yuan withdrew a lineup of four candidates in May 2025, after the Legislature, in which the opposition parties have a majority, delayed confirming the list for over a year. In November 2025, the Legislature rejected another four nominees.