Malaysian culinary contest removes Taiwan flag after teams win golds

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Kuala Lumpur, July 25 (CNA) Two Taiwanese chefs' associations won dozens of medals at a Malaysian culinary competition this week, but organizers ordered one association to remove Taiwan's national flag during an awards ceremony.

The incident occurred Friday evening, the final day of the 5th Global Culinary Challenge Malaysia (GCCM).

During an awards ceremony for several challenges won by the Taiwan Junior Chefs Association (TJCA), its members unfurled three flags for a photo op.

In addition to the flags of the TJCA and the Taipei City University of Science and Technology, where several participants are enrolled, a member displayed a Republic of China (Taiwan's legal name) flag.

Organizers quickly approached the Taiwanese competitor after the flag was displayed and required them to remove it. They gave no detailed explanations other than saying that displaying the flag was against competition regulations.

The awards ceremony continued after the incident, with competitors from other nations permitted to display their countries' flags.

TJCA Chairman Chang Ko-chin (張克勤) told CNA it was unfortunate that the competitors did not have an opportunity to take photographs with Taiwan's flag on the awards stage.

Between Tuesday and Friday, TJCA members won four trophies, six gold medals, 16 silver medals, 34 bronze medals, and six achievement diplomas.

Chang particularly credited the team competitions, saying the accolades reflected the younger TJCA members' efforts and put Taiwan's culinary abilities on full display on an international stage.

Besides the TJCA, the Taiwan Chefs Association (TCA) also won 15 trophies, 16 gold medals, 28 silver medals, nine bronze medals, and 10 achievement diplomas.

TCA members also won two GCCM Global Café Catering Team challenges, as well as the competition's SPCC & GCCM 2026 Most Outstanding Apprentice recognition.

The TCA, a member of the World Association of Chefs Societies, is also listed as one of the organizers of the 2026 GCCM.

More than 800 competitors from over 30 nations participated in the fifth GCCM.

The culinary challenge was held from Tuesday through Thursday at Kuala Lumpur's Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, and from Thursday through Friday at Seremban City Hall.