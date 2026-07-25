Foreign applicants for Taiwanese language test hit 5-year high

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Taipei, July 25 (CNA) A five-year high of 23 foreign nationals took Taiwan's Taiwanese language proficiency test on Saturday, including an Indian couple hoping to deepen their understanding of Taiwan and improve their career prospects.

According to the Ministry of Education (MOE), 11,911 people sat the second Taiwanese-language proficiency test of 2026 at 18 testing sites across Taiwan.

Students accounted for the largest group of applicants, with 7,149 registrants. Those aged 13-15 made up the largest age group, followed by children aged 7-12.

Indian graduate student Anlin Shaju. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Education

One of the foreign applicants, Indian graduate student Anlin Shaju of National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, said she took the exam because learning the local language would help her better understand Taiwanese culture.

She said she first became interested in Taiwanese after frequently hearing it spoken in markets and restaurants, adding that learning the language had made her life in Taiwan more meaningful.

Her husband, Vineeth Jacob, who also studies at the university, said he learned Taiwanese through campus courses and hopes it will help him build stronger relationships with colleagues if he finds work in Taiwan.

Jacob said he was impressed by the language's expressive and concise nature, recalling that a 17-page English report he translated into Taiwanese required only 10 pages to convey the same content.

The MOE said results will be available online beginning Oct. 12, with certificates for successful candidates issued starting Nov. 2.