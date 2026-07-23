Taiwanese university students create mural for Klang community during KL visit

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Kuala Lumpur, July 23 (CNA) Twelve Taiwanese university students selected to participate in a summer overseas expat experience in Kuala Lumpur concluded their journey on Thursday, with painting a mural in a Klang residential community the highlight of their program.

The students painted a large mural in a residential community in the Malaysian city of Klang last Saturday, together with younger counterparts from the city's Pin Hwa High School.

The Taiwanese university students planned and designed the art piece with the Malaysian high schoolers, combining cultural elements from both countries, such as the Formosan black bear and the Malayan sun bear.

As it is currently durian season in Malaysia, the young artists also incorporated many images of the "king of fruits" in the mural.

Speaking with CNA, Taiwanese student Chen Lei-an (陳蕾安) said that the mural not only aimed to present a slice of life in Klang, but also features cultural elements such as the two iconic animals.

Pin Hwa High School student Liew Jae Ning (劉珏甯), who was part of the creative process, likened the mural to a bridge, hoping that the people of both countries will get to know each other's cultures better through more interactions such as creating art like the mural together.

Liew went on to share that art is an international language that needs no translation, adding that many ideas and emotions that are hard to convey in words can be expressed with each stroke of a paintbrush.

Students from Pin Hwa High School in Klang, Malaysia, pose in front of a mural incorporating cultural elements from Taiwan and Malaysia on July 18. CNA file photo

On the exchange, teacher Chew Chuan Sheng (周川昇) of the Malaysian high school explained that Klang has begun to push for community building in recent years.

The community will learn from the experience of the collaboration to promote public art and community development, he said.

Liao Chien-hsun (廖建勛) from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Kuala Lumpur said Taiwan has made great leaps in local revitalization, cultural regeneration and community building in recent years.

He added that he hopes to see Taiwan and Malaysia deepen cultural exchanges by incorporating Taiwan's cultural revitalization experiences with Klang's rich history and culture.

The 12 students who went to Kuala Lumpur were selected from 84 students chosen by Taiwan's Overseas Community Affairs Council to participate in the council's annual Taiwan Youth and Overseas Expatriate Bridging Program.

In addition to the Malaysian capital, students were also sent to Chicago, Melbourne, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul and Ho Chi Minh City.

All of the participants left Taiwan last Wednesday for a seven-day-long experience which concluded Thursday.

Since the program's inception in 2017, 748 university students from Taiwan have participated in the immersive summer experience as of 2025.