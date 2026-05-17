Taiwan showcases resilience in Geneva despite WHA exclusion

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Geneva, May 16 (CNA) Despite once again being excluded from the World Health Assembly (WHA), Taiwan is using a mix of official and grassroots initiatives in Geneva to showcase its resilience and advocate for meaningful participation in the global health body.

The 79th WHA, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), is scheduled to take place in Geneva from Monday to Saturday.

A Taiwanese delegation led by Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) arrived in Geneva on Saturday to launch a series of events on the sidelines.

Expressing regret that Taiwan was not invited to the WHA for the 10th consecutive year due to pressure from Beijing, Shih said Taiwan could not afford to miss a gathering that brings together health experts and officials from around the world.

He said Taiwan would continue sharing its public health and medical expertise with the international community through forums and related events.

According to Shih, this year's forums will focus on issues including global hepatitis C elimination, early cancer detection, equitable treatment, and digital health care.

Taiwan's official campaign is also being reinforced by civic groups.

On Saturday afternoon, a coalition of organizations -- including the Taiwan United Nations Alliance (TAIUNA), the Taiwan Healthcare Youth Alliance, Ananasli Kulturvereinthe, and the Walking for Taiwan Association -- opened a special exhibition at Geneva Central Station.

The exhibition's opening ceremony was attended by Shih and lawmakers from Taiwan's three major political parties.

Liou Huei-syuan (劉蕙瑄), vice president of the Taiwan Healthcare Youth Alliance, said the exhibition aimed to highlight Taiwan's advanced medical capabilities, including its National Health Insurance system, disease prevention strategies and smart medical applications.

The exhibition drew crowds of passersby, some of whom stopped to examine the displays or take photographs.

One visitor, Vibhu Garg, told CNA that the exhibition showed Taiwan had made significant contributions in public health and medical care, including during outbreaks such as SARS and COVID-19.

People should be able to learn from each other and share best practices without restrictions, Garg said, adding that this is not about countries, but about humanity.

To further demonstrate how "Taiwan Can Help," the health ministry has also partnered with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to launch the "Taiwan Smart Medical & HealthTech Expo" in Geneva from Sunday to Tuesday, highlighting the nation's achievements in digital and resilient healthcare.