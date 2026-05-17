Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks central Taiwan

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Taipei, May 17 (CNA) A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck Nantou County in central Taiwan at 8:46 a.m. Sunday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located in Puli Township, Nantou County, about 33.5 kilometers east-northeast of Nantou County Hall, at a depth of 15.5 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Nantou County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Taichung, Hualien County and Miaoli County, the CWA said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Graphic: CWA