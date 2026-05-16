From Tainan to Élysée Palace: Taiwanese chef reflects on 11-year journey

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Paris, May 16 (CNA) For Taiwanese pastry chef Hsing Lun-yi (行倫邑), his 11 years working at the Élysée Palace, the official residence of the French president, have not always been glamorous, but he has turned the skepticism he has faced into motivation.

In a recent interview with CNA, Hsing said he never imagined he would be at the presidential palace for as long as 11 years, but his longevity has been helped by his constant efforts to refine his skills and pursue innovation in his craft.

A taste of the Élysée

During a recent trip to Europe, Overseas Community Affairs Council chief Hsu Chia-ching (徐佳青) stopped in Paris, where she visited La Maison Élysée, just across from the presidential palace, accompanied by Taiwan's representative to France Hao Pei-chih (郝培芝).

Open to the public, La Maison Élysée is not only a museum but also features a boutique selling souvenirs, tableware and other items, all made in France, as well as a café on the second floor, where Hsing oversees the dessert section.

Hsu and Hao were both presented a range of desserts, with Hsing personally cutting and explaining each one. Among them was a blue, white and red layered cake called "Jardin d'hiver" (Winter Garden), one of La Maison Élysée's signature desserts.

The Taiwanese pastry chef is responsible for preparing desserts for President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, as well as in-flight meals during official overseas trips.

He also helps prepare state banquets for visiting foreign dignitaries and is occasionally assigned to travel for national events.

Hsu, who usually moderates her intake of sweets, said she was impressed by Hsing's desserts and finished every item she sampled.

She also encouraged Taiwanese businesspeople and those living abroad across different fields to continue showcasing their distinct identity.

"I believe Taiwan has its own uniqueness and its contribution to the world. I have no doubt about that," she said.

From Tainan to Paris

Born in 1986, Hsing moved to France in 2012, first learning French before enrolling in the Paris-based Centre d'Excellence des Professions Culinaires (Center of Excellence for Culinary Professions; CEPROC), where he obtained his professional certification.

In 2015, he submitted his résumé and portfolio directly to the Élysée Palace, securing an internship despite its strict security. His performance eventually led to a full-time position, and he was promoted to head pastry chef in 2023.

While France takes pride in its culinary tradition, Hsing said the kitchen at the president's residence is made up of a highly diverse team.

As a Taiwanese, Hsing said, he has faced skepticism and doubts about his abilities at different stages of his career, both before and after becoming head pastry chef.

"I just focus on doing my job well. These things don't hold me back -- instead, they motivate me to improve," he said.

Before Macron, Hsing also worked under former President François Hollande, who left office in 2017.