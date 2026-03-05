Taiwan loses to Japan 0-2 at 2026 Women's Asian Cup in Australia

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) Taiwan lost its Group C opener at the 2026 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup in Australia on Wednesday, going down 2-0 to favorites Japan at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Taiwan adopted a defensive approach against the heavily favored Japanese side and held firm for much of the first half, frustrating their opponents and limiting clear chances despite sustained pressure.

The deadlock was finally broken early in the second half when Japan midfielder Momoko Tanikawa found space in the box and scored to give her team a 1-0 lead.

Japan doubled its advantage later in the match when midfielder Kiko Seike headed home from close range, putting the result beyond reach.

Taiwan, coached by Thailand's Prasobchoke Chokemor, continued to defend resolutely but struggled to generate meaningful attacking opportunities against the stronger Japanese lineup.

After the match, Chokemor said he was proud of his players' effort, particularly given the extremely hot conditions.

He added that the team would regroup and prepare for its upcoming matches in the tournament.

Taiwan will next face Vietnam on Saturday before taking on India in its final Group C match as it seeks to finish in the top two and advance to the knockout stage.

The tournament also serves as the final stage of Asia's qualification process for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, with the top teams moving closer to securing a place at the global event.