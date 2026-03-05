Prosecutors again decline to indict McDonald's manager in rape case

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The Taiwan Shilin District Prosecutors Office on Thursday again declined to indict a former McDonald's manager accused of raping a 17-year-old employee who later took her own life, citing insufficient evidence.

The case had been returned to prosecutors in Shilin by the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office following an appeal by the plaintiff's mother.

Tsai Shang-chien (蔡尚謙), a lawyer representing the plaintiff's family, told CNA his firm will decide on its next legal steps after receiving the written decision not to indict.

He said the firm will continue to accompany the family and provide assistance as they "seek justice for their daughter."

The 17-year-old employee resigned from her position at McDonald's in February 2024 and filed a police report against her manager in March of that same year. She died by suicide in November 2024.

The case was transferred to the Shilin District Prosecutors Office in May 2024. In April 2025, prosecutors decided not to indict the manager for lack of evidence after questioning the plaintiff, the defendant and their lawyers, and reviewing surveillance footage from the McDonald's store and other evidence.

The victim's parents testify at the Shilin District Prosecutors Office in 2025. CNA file photo

The High Prosecutors Office sent the case back to Shilin in May, citing insufficient investigation, after the plaintiff's mother filed an appeal.

The case gained public attention in December 2024, when the mother posted on the social media platform Threads that her daughter had been driven to suicide after being sexually assaulted for over a year by a supervisor while working part-time at a McDonald's.

The mother also accused McDonald's of quickly firing the accused manager and distancing itself from the incident without addressing the plaintiff's situation.

Taipei's Department of Labor later that month fined the company NT$1 million (US$31,540) for failing to take "immediate and effective corrective and remedial measures" after becoming aware of sexual harassment, in violation of the Gender Equality in Employment Act.

In January, McDonald's apologized for failing to prevent the incident and for its inadequate handling of the matter.