Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan shares open higher

03/05/2026 10:38 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 791.86 points at 33,620.74 Thursday on turnover of NT$19.18 billion (US$605.47 million).

(By Christie Chen)

Enditem

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
37