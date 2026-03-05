To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan loses to Australia 3-0 in WBC Pool C opener

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) Taiwan lost its 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) Pool C opener to Australia 3-0 on Thursday, as the lineup struggled to find its rhythm at the Tokyo Dome.

• Taiwan facing uphill battle after 3-0 loss to Australia in WBC opener

Team Chinese Taipei thanks the fans in Tokyo after their first game of the 2026 #WorldBaseballClassic. pic.twitter.com/caneUIuCTS — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 5, 2026

Despite a strong start from pitcher Hsu Jo-hsi (徐若熙), who tossed four scoreless innings, Taiwanese hitters were stifled throughout the game. The lineup struck out nine times and managed only three singles, failing to capitalize on its three opportunities with a runner in scoring position.

Starter Hsu Jo-hsi strikes out a batter in the first inning of the match against Australia at the Tokyo Dome on Thursday. CNA photo March 5, 2026

Meanwhile, Robbie Perkins -- who led the Australian Baseball League in home runs during the 2025 season -- put Australia on the board with a two-run homer to right-center field in the bottom of the fifth.

Robbie Perkins hits the first home run of the 2026 #WorldBaseballClassic! pic.twitter.com/HTcnTIvINl — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 5, 2026

Australia padded its lead in the seventh when Travis Bazzana, Major League Baseball's No. 20 overall prospect, blasted a solo shot.

Travis Bazzana celebrates his solo homerun in the seventh inning of the Thursday match. CNA photo March 5, 2026

Taiwan will face the reigning WBC champions, Japan, at the same venue at 6 p.m. Friday (Taiwan time).

CNA graphic