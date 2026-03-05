Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

WBC / Taiwan loses to Australia 3-0 in WBC Pool C opener

03/05/2026 01:49 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taiwan WBC players walk off the field after losing the match against Australia 3-0 at the Tokyo Dome on Thursday. CNA photo March 5, 2026
Taiwan WBC players walk off the field after losing the match against Australia 3-0 at the Tokyo Dome on Thursday. CNA photo March 5, 2026

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) Taiwan lost its 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) Pool C opener to Australia 3-0 on Thursday, as the lineup struggled to find its rhythm at the Tokyo Dome.

• Taiwan facing uphill battle after 3-0 loss to Australia in WBC opener

Despite a strong start from pitcher Hsu Jo-hsi (徐若熙), who tossed four scoreless innings, Taiwanese hitters were stifled throughout the game. The lineup struck out nine times and managed only three singles, failing to capitalize on its three opportunities with a runner in scoring position.

Starter Hsu Jo-hsi strikes out a batter in the first inning of the match against Australia at the Tokyo Dome on Thursday. CNA photo March 5, 2026
Starter Hsu Jo-hsi strikes out a batter in the first inning of the match against Australia at the Tokyo Dome on Thursday. CNA photo March 5, 2026

Meanwhile, Robbie Perkins -- who led the Australian Baseball League in home runs during the 2025 season -- put Australia on the board with a two-run homer to right-center field in the bottom of the fifth.

Australia padded its lead in the seventh when Travis Bazzana, Major League Baseball's No. 20 overall prospect, blasted a solo shot.

Travis Bazzana celebrates his solo homerun in the seventh inning of the Thursday match. CNA photo March 5, 2026
Travis Bazzana celebrates his solo homerun in the seventh inning of the Thursday match. CNA photo March 5, 2026

Taiwan will face the reigning WBC champions, Japan, at the same venue at 6 p.m. Friday (Taiwan time).

CNA graphic
CNA graphic

(By Chao Yen-hsiang)

Enditem/ASG

More in WBC
View All
0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
108