WBC / Taiwan loses to Australia 3-0 in WBC Pool C opener
Taipei, March 5 (CNA) Taiwan lost its 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC) Pool C opener to Australia 3-0 on Thursday, as the lineup struggled to find its rhythm at the Tokyo Dome.
Team Chinese Taipei thanks the fans in Tokyo after their first game of the 2026 #WorldBaseballClassic. pic.twitter.com/caneUIuCTS— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 5, 2026
Despite a strong start from pitcher Hsu Jo-hsi (徐若熙), who tossed four scoreless innings, Taiwanese hitters were stifled throughout the game. The lineup struck out nine times and managed only three singles, failing to capitalize on its three opportunities with a runner in scoring position.
Meanwhile, Robbie Perkins -- who led the Australian Baseball League in home runs during the 2025 season -- put Australia on the board with a two-run homer to right-center field in the bottom of the fifth.
Robbie Perkins hits the first home run of the 2026 #WorldBaseballClassic! pic.twitter.com/HTcnTIvINl— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 5, 2026
Australia padded its lead in the seventh when Travis Bazzana, Major League Baseball's No. 20 overall prospect, blasted a solo shot.
Taiwan will face the reigning WBC champions, Japan, at the same venue at 6 p.m. Friday (Taiwan time).
