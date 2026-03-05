Taiwan shares close up 2.57%
03/05/2026 01:52 PM
Taipei, March 5 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 844.06 points, or 2.57 percent, at 33,672.94 Thursday on turnover of NT$760.39 billion (US$23.99 billion).
Latest
-
Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market03/05/2026 04:54 PM
-
Politics
KMT proposes NT$350 billion special budget to fund U.S. arms sales03/05/2026 04:38 PM
-
Sports
Taiwan facing uphill battle after 3-0 loss to Australia in WBC opener03/05/2026 04:10 PM
-
Society
Prosecutors again decline to indict McDonald's manager in rape case03/05/2026 04:08 PM
-
Culture
Turning research into art: Graphic novel on Chinese migrant women in Taiwan03/05/2026 02:55 PM