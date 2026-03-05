U.S. Senate committee approves U.S.-Taiwan space assistance bill

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, March 4 (CNA) A U.S. Senate committee has approved the Taiwan and American Space Assistance Act, legislation aimed at expanding cooperation between the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) and the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The bill would also establish a channel allowing NASA personnel to conduct exchanges with TASA and extend cooperation in satellite program development, space exploration, and atmospheric and weather programs.

The bipartisan measure, introduced by U.S. senators Eric Schmitt, Tammy Duckworth and Michael Bennet, has been approved by the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The bill will be submitted to the full Senate for consideration, it said.

"Cooperating with our allies in the region to share the best and most advanced technology will help the United States gain key insights into space activities in the Indo-Pacific and counter malign influences such as China, our chief adversary," Schmitt said.

"As the United States continues to be the global leader in space exploration and in expanding new, innovative technology for space and satellite operations, it's crucial that we work with our partners in the Indo-Pacific to advance and prosper," Duckworth said.

"Taiwan is a vibrant democracy, a key economic partner, and an increasingly capable space player," Bennet said, adding that the legislation will strengthen the two sides' ability to "tackle shared challenges in space."

The bill must pass both chambers of the U.S. Congress and be signed by the president before it can take effect.

A House version of the Taiwan and American Space Assistance (TASA) Act was approved by the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology in early February and will also be submitted to the full House for consideration.