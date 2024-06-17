To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 17 (CNA) The International Golf Federation (IGF) on Tuesday will announce which male players have qualified for the Paris Olympics, with the list expected to include Taiwanese golfers Pan Cheng-tsung (潘政琮) and Yu Chun-an (俞俊安).

The Lausanne-based IGF stated that the men's Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR) qualification period will end later on Monday. The list of qualifiers will be published the following day after the National Olympic Committees are informed of their allocated quota places in the golf competition.

The 25-year-old Yu, ranked 110th in the world, is currently 36th in the OGR, while 32-year-old Pan is 136th in the world golf rankings and 39th in the OGR.

Taiwanese golfer Yu Chun-an. File photo courtesy of PGA Tour

Based on information released on the IGF website, the Olympics is restricted to 60 players for each of the men's and women's competitions, with the federation using the official world golf rankings to help create the OGR and determine eligibility.

The top 15 players in the world rankings will qualify for the Olympics, with a limit of four from one country, the IGF said.

Beyond the top 15, players will be eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players in the top 15.

Pan said on his Facebook page that he was excited about the prospect of representing Taiwan at the golf competition in Paris and that participating in the Olympics has always been his life's mission.

This year's Paris Olympics will be his third appearance at the games, after Tokyo in 2021 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He took home bronze in Tokyo, bagging Taiwan's first Olympic medal in golf.

Echoing Pan, Yu said the chance to compete at the Olympics was a dream come true.

The IGF will announce which women have qualified for the Olympics on June 25.