Corbin Carroll eyes USA's WBC team, but two others may be in on Taiwan

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Two-time MLB All-Star Corbin Carroll has declined an invitation to play for Taiwan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC), but Taiwan could still strengthen its lineup with two U.S.-based pros.

Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), commissioner of Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), which oversees the national team, confirmed Friday that the Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder made it clear his goal is to represent the United States.

"[Carroll] said he was born and raised in America, and his goal now is to earn a spot on Team USA," said Tsai, who recently returned from a nine-day trip to the U.S. to recruit three American players.

"For now, he is not considering any second option ... He said he knows many good players in Taiwan hope to make the team, and he doesn't want to take their spot."

In a recorded video released by the CPBL, however, Carroll expressed interest in helping promote baseball in Taiwan, saying he was open to hosting kids' camps or supporting the sport in other ways.

Now 24, Carroll, whose mother is Taiwanese, has hit 21 home runs and is on pace for a career-high 35 in 2025, while batting .245.

Of the three U.S. players to whom Tsai paid visits, Carroll is the most established at the major league level, having played in 425 games since debuting in late August 2022.

Tsai, who was accompanied on the trip by former MLB pitchers Kuo Hung-chih (郭泓志) and Chen Wei-yin (陳偉殷), met with Carroll in San Diego ahead of a D-backs-Padres game.

He acknowledged the challenge of the recruitment campaign, but said, "It's my responsibility to increase the chances of our national team."

While Carroll has turned down the offer, Tsai said both Atlanta Braves outfielder Stuart Fairchild and Chicago Cubs prospect Jonathon Long, whose mothers are also Taiwanese, expressed "strong interest" in representing Taiwan.

From left, former MLB pitcher Kuo Hung-chih, Chicago Cubs prospect Jonathon Long, CPBL Commissioner Tsai Chi-chang, former MLB pitcher Chen Wei-yin. Photo courtesy of the Chinese Professional Baseball League

Long, 23, appeared especially enthusiastic, Tsai said. His team visited Long's family twice and held in-depth conversations with his parents and grandparents.

According to Tsai, Long has visited Taiwan several times with his family and even asked Kuo for an autograph on a bobblehead during their meeting. His grandparents regularly visit Taiwan and are familiar with the local baseball culture.

Long has received permission from the Cubs to represent Taiwan next year, with the only potential obstacle being a trade, Tsai said.

Tsai also arranged a meeting with Fairchild in Seattle, but it was canceled the day before for family-related reasons. Still, the commissioner emphasized that the 29-year-old Braves outfielder remains interested and hopes to stay in touch with the CPBL.

He had expressed his interest in suiting up for Taiwan in an interview with CNA in March.

Fairchild's representative is expected to visit Taiwan soon, and a virtual meeting with CPBL officials has been scheduled for August, Tsai added.

"[Fairchild] also said it would be good to FaceTime soon," Tsai said.

The 2026 WBC will be held March 5-17. Taiwan, which needed to beat Spain in qualifiers in February just to make the tournament, will be in an opening group in Tokyo with Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Czechia.

The top two teams in the group will advance to the tournament's quarterfinals.