WBC/Corbin Carroll eyes USA's WBC team, but two others may be in on Taiwan
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Two-time MLB All-Star Corbin Carroll has declined an invitation to play for Taiwan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC), but Taiwan could still strengthen its lineup with two U.S.-based pros.
Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), commissioner of Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL), which oversees the national team, confirmed Friday that the Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder made it clear his goal is to represent the United States.
"[Carroll] said he was born and raised in America, and his goal now is to earn a spot on Team USA," said Tsai, who recently returned from a nine-day trip to the U.S. to recruit three American players.
"For now, he is not considering any second option ... He said he knows many good players in Taiwan hope to make the team, and he doesn't want to take their spot."
In a recorded video released by the CPBL, however, Carroll expressed interest in helping promote baseball in Taiwan, saying he was open to hosting kids' camps or supporting the sport in other ways.
Now 24, Carroll, whose mother is Taiwanese, has hit 21 home runs and is on pace for a career-high 35 in 2025, while batting .245.
Of the three U.S. players to whom Tsai paid visits, Carroll is the most established at the major league level, having played in 425 games since debuting in late August 2022.
Tsai, who was accompanied on the trip by former MLB pitchers Kuo Hung-chih (郭泓志) and Chen Wei-yin (陳偉殷), met with Carroll in San Diego ahead of a D-backs-Padres game.
He acknowledged the challenge of the recruitment campaign, but said, "It's my responsibility to increase the chances of our national team."
While Carroll has turned down the offer, Tsai said both Atlanta Braves outfielder Stuart Fairchild and Chicago Cubs prospect Jonathon Long, whose mothers are also Taiwanese, expressed "strong interest" in representing Taiwan.
Long, 23, appeared especially enthusiastic, Tsai said. His team visited Long's family twice and held in-depth conversations with his parents and grandparents.
According to Tsai, Long has visited Taiwan several times with his family and even asked Kuo for an autograph on a bobblehead during their meeting. His grandparents regularly visit Taiwan and are familiar with the local baseball culture.
Long has received permission from the Cubs to represent Taiwan next year, with the only potential obstacle being a trade, Tsai said.
Tsai also arranged a meeting with Fairchild in Seattle, but it was canceled the day before for family-related reasons. Still, the commissioner emphasized that the 29-year-old Braves outfielder remains interested and hopes to stay in touch with the CPBL.
He had expressed his interest in suiting up for Taiwan in an interview with CNA in March.
Fairchild's representative is expected to visit Taiwan soon, and a virtual meeting with CPBL officials has been scheduled for August, Tsai added.
"[Fairchild] also said it would be good to FaceTime soon," Tsai said.
The 2026 WBC will be held March 5-17. Taiwan, which needed to beat Spain in qualifiers in February just to make the tournament, will be in an opening group in Tokyo with Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Czechia.
The top two teams in the group will advance to the tournament's quarterfinals.
- From attempted no-show to Taiwan hero: Yu Chang's WBC redemptionSunday's heartbreaking loss against Cuba in Taichung that dashed Taiwan's hopes of advancing to the next round of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) was difficult to swallow for many members of the team and local fans.03/13/2023 06:32 PM
- Taiwanese slugger named WBC Pool A MVPTaiwanese slugger Yu Chang (張育成) has been named as World Baseball Classic (WBC) Pool A Most Valuable Player (MVP) due to his explosive batting performance during Team Taiwan's four-game run, the event organizers announced late Sunday.03/13/2023 10:31 AM
- Taiwan's cheerleaders steal the spotlight at WBCTaiwan's 7-1 loss to Cuba at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Sunday was hugely disappointing, dashing the team's hopes to reach the tournament's quarterfinals in Tokyo, but its 2-2 record in the opening round was still better than many expected.03/12/2023 09:02 PM
- Sports
Taiwan wins 1st gold at World University Games in women's team poomsae07/18/2025 08:53 PM
- Sports
Corbin Carroll eyes USA's WBC team, but two others may be in on Taiwan07/18/2025 08:20 PM
- Business
Asia-Pacific telecom giants launch submarine cable to boost connectivity07/18/2025 07:22 PM
- Politics
5 more KMT lawmakers to face recall votes on Aug. 23: CEC07/18/2025 07:08 PM
- Politics
Defense chief lauds effort but acknowledges mishaps in Taiwan drills07/18/2025 06:45 PM