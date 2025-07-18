Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan wins 1st gold at World University Games in women's team poomsae

07/18/2025 08:53 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Screenshot taken from SSUtv YouTube channel
Screenshot taken from SSUtv YouTube channel

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Taiwan secured its first gold medal at the 2025 Summer World University Games in Germany on Friday, with its women's taekwondo team triumphing in the poomsae discipline.

The Taiwanese trio -- Chen Hsin-ya (陳歆雅), Yang Chang-ying (楊長螢), and Kuo Yen-yu (郭彥妤) -- outperformed six other finalists with an average score of 8.849, ahead of South Korea's 8.749 and the United States' 8.416.

The final scores were based on two performances per team. Taiwan and South Korea tied in the first round with 8.966, but the Taiwanese edged ahead in the second with 8.732 to South Korea's 8.533.

It marks Taiwan's first-ever gold in the women's team poomsae event, after previously placing second in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The 2025 Games are being held in Rhine-Ruhr from Wednesday through July 27.

(By Li Chien-chung and Chao Yen-hsiang)

Enditem/AW

Related News
Taiwan fencer, tennis player lead team at Universiade opening
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    26