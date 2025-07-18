Taiwan wins 1st gold at World University Games in women's team poomsae

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Taiwan secured its first gold medal at the 2025 Summer World University Games in Germany on Friday, with its women's taekwondo team triumphing in the poomsae discipline.

The Taiwanese trio -- Chen Hsin-ya (陳歆雅), Yang Chang-ying (楊長螢), and Kuo Yen-yu (郭彥妤) -- outperformed six other finalists with an average score of 8.849, ahead of South Korea's 8.749 and the United States' 8.416.

The final scores were based on two performances per team. Taiwan and South Korea tied in the first round with 8.966, but the Taiwanese edged ahead in the second with 8.732 to South Korea's 8.533.

It marks Taiwan's first-ever gold in the women's team poomsae event, after previously placing second in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

The 2025 Games are being held in Rhine-Ruhr from Wednesday through July 27.