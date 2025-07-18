Taiwan VP Hsiao reaffirms security focus amid Chinese threats

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Friday reaffirmed the government's efforts to strengthen national security amid rising threats from China and underscored its commitment to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait.

"Taiwan doesn't live in a vacuum. We operate at the center of one of the world's most dynamic and contested geopolitical environments," Hsiao said in live-streamed remarks delivered in front of dozens of foreign correspondents and de-facto foreign embassy staffers in Taipei.

She said that China's pressure -- in the form of military escalations, gray-zone activities and economic coercion -- had "only intensified" since President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), whose leadership Beijing strongly opposes, took office in May 2024.

At the same time, Taiwan continues to navigate an increasingly volatile world marked by ongoing conflicts, trade tensions and disruptive innovations driven by AI, while also grappling with internal challenges, such as an aging society, climate shocks and domestic political competition, she said.

To deter Chinese threats, Hsiao said the government has undertaken efforts to "reform and integrate" Taiwan's national defense strategy -- an approach "rooted in both military modernization and the resilience of our society at large."

The Taiwanese military is building "a force that is capable, credible and responsive" by enhancing its asymmetric capabilities and joint operations, and improving the training of all forces, she said.

However, she noted that "modern security threats do not stop at the battlefield," pointing to ongoing hybrid threats such as cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns, supply chain disruptions and economic coercion.

Hsiao added that the latest Han Kuang military drills, conducted alongside Urban Resilience Exercises, reflected the government's "integrated" efforts to strengthen national deterrence while also reinforcing public resilience.

On cross-Taiwan Strait relations, Hsiao reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining the status quo.

"Defending the status quo is our choice, not because it is easy but because it is responsible and consistent with the interest of our entire region," Hsiao said, adding that the Lai administration remains open to engaging with the People's Republic of China on terms of parity and respect.

However, she described China's "aggressive military posturing" as "counterproductive," and said Beijing's attempts to "infiltrate, sabotage and divide [Taiwanese] society" were undermining the status quo.

In spite of both external and internal challenges, Taiwan "is not a passive actor," she said. "We're not only reactive -- we are shaping our future through partnership, innovation and democratic resolve," she added.