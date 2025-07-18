U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
07/18/2025 06:02 PM
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.006 to close at NT$29.406.
Turnover totaled US$1.182 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$29.400, and moved between NT$29.305 and NT$29.420 before the close.
