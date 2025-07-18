To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.006 to close at NT$29.406.

Turnover totaled US$1.182 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$29.400, and moved between NT$29.305 and NT$29.420 before the close.