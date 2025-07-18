10th Taipei Summer Travel Expo opens Friday with special 4-day ticket

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) The 2025 Taipei Summer Travel Expo officially opened Friday, featuring a four-day ticket to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the annual tourism event.

According to one of the show's organizing companies, Kuei Jung Exhibition, anyone with a ticket to the expo has unlimited access from Friday to Monday.

The exhibition opened in Exhibition Hall 1 of the Taipei World Trade Center, with the four-day ticket serving as an introductory perk among many others to commemorate the 10th edition of the travel show.

According to organizers, attending exhibitors have prepared lodging coupons that provide discounts as high as 71 percent, and value dining vouchers starting at 49 percent.

In an opening speech on the first day of the event, Taiwan Tourism Interchange Association official Janice Lai (賴瑟珍) thanked all partnering tourism companies, lodging hospitality businesses, airline and cruise ship operators for providing the 2025 version of the show with lavish discounts.

Taiwan Tourism Interchange Association official Janice Lai delivers opening remarks at the 2025 Taipei Summer Travel Expo on Friday. CNA photo July 18, 2025

This year's travel show had about 200 exhibitors with over 600 booths.

Speaking with CNA, Lin Kuan-hsien (林冠賢), the deputy manager of sales at Taiwan's Cola Tour, one of the attending exhibitors, revealed that of the substantial foot traffic observed on the first day of the expo, Japan and South Korea attracted the most interest.

In addition to inquiries about Japan's upcoming maple viewing and skiing seasons as well as the Busan International Fireworks Festival in South Korea, Lin said prospective travelers also showed interest in tours to Southeast Asian countries like Vietnam and Thailand, as well as Eastern Europe, Switzerland and Germany in winter.

Lin added that with four scheduled long weekends in the second half of the year, he is certain consumers will arrange their holidays to maximize break opportunities.

Wen Yi-cheng (溫怡誠) of South East Travel Service Co. said that although the number of travelers visiting Japan was affected by a July 5 doomsday prophecy, interest has bounced back since mid-July.