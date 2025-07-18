Heavy rain expected as Tropical Storm Wipha nears Taiwan: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Tropical Storm Wipha is forecast to bring heavy rain to eastern and southern Taiwan from Friday evening through Saturday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said, issuing a sea warning Friday morning.

As of 2 p.m., Wipha's center was located about 500 kilometers south-southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point, moving west-northwest at 23 kilometers per hour. The storm had sustained winds of 72 kph and maximum gusts of 101 kph.

Wipha is expected to approach its closest point to Taiwan between Friday night and Saturday, bringing torrential rain to the east coast and Hengchun Peninsula, with mountainous areas in Hualien and Taitung counties facing a high risk of extreme rainfall.

The storm is forecast to strengthen as it enters the Bashi Channel Friday night before passing south of Taiwan en route to the South China Sea, the CWA said.

Although Wipha's center remains distant, its wide outer bands are drawing in moist air, resulting in intermittent rain in eastern Taiwan Friday afternoon. Rainfall is expected to intensify overnight and continue into Saturday.

Western Taiwan will remain under the storm's peripheral influence, the CWA said, issuing a high temperature advisory for parts of Taipei and New Taipei, where daytime highs could reach 36 degrees Celsius.

As Wipha moves into the South China Sea on Saturday, rainfall will extend to southern Taiwan, though exact intensity will depend on its proximity, the weather agency said.

Coastal areas -- including the northern and eastern seaboards, Hengchun Peninsula, and southern waters -- will see increasing winds and waves, the CWA said, cautioning that wave heights of up to 5 meters are expected along the east coast on Saturday.