Search underway for 3 hikers after hornet attack in National Park

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) Search and rescue teams were attempting Friday to reach three hikers in Kenting National Park after they were attacked by hornets, with two men reported in critical condition and a woman injured, according to the park's headquarters.

The three hikers, all tour guides with the Kaohsiung Branch of the Chinese Taipei Mountaineering Association, entered Lide Village in Manzhou Township, Pingtung County, on Wednesday to scout a route from Lanren Creek to Chufeng Valley for an upcoming association event.

According to the national park, Lide Village chief Lin Chih-chiang (林智強) noticed at about 7 p.m. Thursday that the group's vehicle remained in its parking space after it was expected to have left.

Lin alerted the park headquarters' Nanrenshan Management Station, which oversees the area, prompting staff to contact the hikers' family members after identifying the vehicle through its license plate. Police were then notified and missing persons reports filed.

At 8:50 a.m. Friday, a search team comprising 12 members of the Kaohsiung Rescue Association and one firefighter from the Manzhou Township Fire Station entered the creek area to search for the trio.

By 9:40 a.m., the rescue team had established contact with the injured woman, surnamed Chang (張), the park headquarters said.

Chang told rescuers by phone that the group had been attacked by Asian giant hornets, leaving her two male companions in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

She said she had also been stung and had retreated to the Chufengbi Trail to await rescue, the park headquarters said.

It added that, based on the information she provided, rescuers had moved to the park's Xizaikou area to gain easier access to the Chufengbi Trail and reach Chang first before attempting to rescue the two men.

As of 4:30 p.m., rescue efforts were being hampered by heavy rain, local authorities said.

The trio were scouting the route for a 42-member Chinese Taipei Mountaineering Association outing scheduled for Aug. 16, the national park headquarters said.

It added that the association submitted an application for the event in July and that the park was still processing the application.