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Taiwan headline news

08/11/2026 10:22 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Record high 70% of workers earn less than average monthly salary of NT$49,000

@China Times: Taichung mayor questions why southern Taiwan exempt from mobile internet slowdown drill

@Liberty Times: China targets 'patriotic forces' in Taiwan elections

@Economic Daily News: Revenue of listed companies hits record NT$5.7 trillion in July

@Commercial Times: Revenue of listed companies near NT$6 trillion in July

@Taipei Times: Taiwan slows mobile Internet for drills

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