Taiwan shares open lower
08/11/2026 09:06 AM
Taipei, Aug. 11 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 44.86 points at 44,883.90 Tuesday on turnover of NT$11.75 billion (US$364.59 million).
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