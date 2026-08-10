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U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.057 to close at NT$32.231.

Turnover totaled US$1.223 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.260, and moved between NT$32.201 and NT$32.270 before the close.