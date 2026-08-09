Typhoon Dolphin causes damage across northern Taiwan

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Taipei, Aug. 9 (CNA) Typhoon Dolphin brought strong winds and heavy rain to northern Taiwan on Sunday, causing hundreds of incidents including fallen trees, damaged structures and power disruptions, while no major disasters were reported.

Taipei's disaster response center said it had received 182 reports of damage as of 11 a.m., with most already resolved. Five people were injured in incidents involving fallen trees, construction fencing and falling tiles.

Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said the typhoon was expected to come closest to Taipei on Sunday afternoon, bringing strong gusts and heavy rain. He ordered city agencies to prioritize disaster prevention, emergency response and recovery efforts.

In New Taipei, 92 incidents, including fallen trees and flooding were reported as of 8 a.m., mostly minor, officials said.

At Bitou Fishing Harbor in New Taipei's Ruifang District, large amounts of driftwood were washed into the harbor by strong waves and high tides. Authorities have deployed additional workers to speed up cleanup work.

In Taoyuan's Fuxing District, a day off from work and school on Sunday was announced as a precaution. No damage had been reported, but river levels were high, prompting authorities to deploy repair crews and equipment in advance.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Dolphin also disrupted transportation. The Maritime and Port Bureau said nine ferry routes were suspended Sunday, while the Civil Aeronautics Administration reported 79 domestic and 115 international and cross-strait flight cancellations as of 10 a.m.

The Central Weather Administration said Dolphin was about 350 kilometers north-northeast of Taipei as of 11 a.m. Sunday, moving west at 17 kph with maximum sustained winds of 119 kph. A sea warning remained in effect for waters off northern Taiwan.

Graphic: CWA