Typhoon Dolphin brings strong winds, minor injuries to northern Taiwan

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Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) Typhoon Dolphin's outer bands swept across northern Taiwan Saturday, toppling trees and collapsing scaffolding in Taipei and New Taipei, with a woman slightly injured by a fallen fence at a construction site, local authorities said.

The woman was pinned down when construction fencing from renovation work outside the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel on Zhongxiao East Road collapsed around 1 p.m. Saturday. She was soon freed by passersby who moved the fencing.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries, according to Taipei's Office of Disaster Management.

Meanwhile, collapsed scaffolding was reported at a construction site near Minquan West Road and Zhongshan North Road in Taipei, but no injuries were reported.

The construction companies involved face a fine ranging from NT$60,000 (US$1,860) to NT$300,000 following the incidents, according to the office.

As of 5:30 p.m., Taipei's Disaster Prevention and Rescue Center reported 75 typhoon‑related incidents, including 27 cases of fallen trees, 12 cases of collapsed fences and corrugated iron sheets torn off amid strong winds, according to the office.

The office noted that wind speeds of 62-88 kilometers per hour were recorded in the city.

In New Taipei's Tamsui District, typhoon damage included blown-off iron sheet roofs, fallen trees, and leaning utility poles, according to local authorities.

According to latest Central Weather Administration data, the typhoon was about 390 kilometers northeast of Taipei as of 8 p.m. Saturday and moving west-northwest at 16 km per hour toward southeastern China.