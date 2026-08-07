AI boosts Taiwan's July exports; electronics component sales hit high

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 7 (CNA) Robust demand for AI applications boosted Taiwan's exports by almost 33 percent from a year earlier in July as electronic component sales hit a fresh high, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Friday.

Taiwan's outbound sales rose 32.9 percent from a year earlier to US$75.30 billion in July, the 33rd consecutive month of year-on-year growth. The July exports were the third highest ever, only trailing US$80.18 billion in March and US$78.48 billion in May, MOF data showed.

Taiwan's imports in July rose 37.4 percent from a year earlier to US$58.13 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$17.17 billion, up 19.6 percent year-on-year.

In the first seven months of 2026, Taiwan's exports rose 44.7 percent from a year earlier to US$491.95 billion and imports grew 39.8 percent from a year earlier to US$377.34 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$114.61 billion, up 63.5 percent year-on-year.

In addition to AI, MOF Department of Statistics Director Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) said Taiwan's exports also benefited from the resilience of the global economy and moves by international brands to build up inventories ahead of the debuts of new products.

In July, the electronic component industry posted a fresh high for exports of US$27.73 billion, up 50.5 percent from a year earlier, with integrated circuit exports accounting for most of that, hitting US$26.30 billion, up 52.3 percent from a year earlier.

The information, communications and video/audio industry benefited from an increase in sales of gadgets, including computers, routers and switches, to post exports of US$31.37 billion in July, up 29.5 percent from a year earlier.

The two industries accounted for 78.5 percent of total July exports.

Major old economy industries largely posted year-on-year growth in exports in July, with outbound sales in the mineral product industry (much of it fuel) soaring 52.1 percent to US$1.65 billion due to a spike in crude oil prices.

The machinery industry posted exports of US$2.55 billion in July, up 10.8 percent from a year earlier as semiconductor firms were keen to buy equipment for expansion, while electric equipment exports rose 34.3 percent to US$1.69 billion as many countries were building up their electricity grid networks to meet demand from AI expansion.

Exports of transportation vehicles and textiles reported a 0.7 percent decline and a 9.1 percent drop, respectively, during the month, the MOF said.

The United States remained Taiwan's largest export market, importing US$23.24 billion in goods made in Taiwan, up 25.2 percent from a year earlier.

That was the slowest pace of growth in 18 months, MOF data showed, which Tsai explained was largely due to of a fall in exports of computer periperals and components.

Next was China and Hong Kong (US$19.17 billion).

The MOF forecast that August's exports would continue the growth spurt, range between US$76.6 billion and US$78.9 billion, up 31-35 percent from a year earlier.