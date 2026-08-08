Lai boards missile boat for Taiwan coastal defense drill

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Kaohsiung, Aug. 8 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Saturday boarded a domestically developed missile boat as he inspected a coastal defense exercise simulating efforts to repel an incursion by Chinese warships.

Lai boarded a Kuang Hua VI-class missile boat armed with Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles at Tsoying Naval Base in Kaohsiung and delivered remarks over the vessel's public address system.

He called on Navy and Coast Guard personnel participating in the drill to respond proactively to a range of scenarios and strengthen their combat readiness and coordination to safeguard the country's sovereignty and the safety of its people.

President Lai Ching-te (third right) listens to a briefing from a Marine Corps drill commander, accompanied by Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo (second right) and National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu (right) in the Navy’s Zuoying Base on Saturday. CNA photo Aug 8, 2026

"In the face of external threats and challenges, the government continues to work to strengthen national defense and provide the military and Coast Guard personnel with its fullest support," Lai said.

The drill was held as part of Taiwan's annual Han Kuang exercises, which began Wednesday and will conclude on Aug. 14.

The Kuang Hua VI-class missile boat. CNA photo Aug. 8, 2026

The Kuang Hua VI-class missile boat, with a full-load displacement of just 186.5 metric tons, is designed for surprise attacks and is typically deployed in groups against larger adversaries. It is capable of long-range strikes and has a top speed of 33 knots (61 kilometers per hour).

The exercise also tested the Coast Guard Administration's ability to transition its patrol vessels to wartime roles. After receiving an order from the Navy's Littoral Operations Command, an Anping-class patrol vessel, based on the Navy's Tuo Chiang-class corvette, led four Kuang Hua VI-class missile boats to sea to simulate an engagement with invading Chinese amphibious assault ships.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, Anping-class patrol vessels are normally tasked with maritime patrols, emergency response and expelling trespassing fishing boats, but can be equipped with Hsiung Feng II and III anti-ship missiles for anti-surface warfare.

A medium-sized attack drone hovers over Kaohsiung during the Han Kuang military exercises on Saturday. CNA photo Aug. 8, 2026

Another highlight of the exercise was the deployment of two types of drones that are still undergoing testing for coastal defense operations.

One was a medium-sized kamikaze drone -- a drone designed to track and strike targets by crashing into them -- while the other was an attack drone, according to a military source. Both were supplied by the Armaments Bureau for the exercise.

Two kamikaze drones hovered near a beach at the naval base before simulating strikes on designated targets.

Two attack drones carry out their mission during the Han Kuang military exercises on Saturday. CNA photo Aug. 8, 2026

Meanwhile, four attack drones launched from a nearby site and simulated an attack on maritime targets.

The drones were tested according to predetermined parameters and are expected to be refined based on the results, a source familiar with the matter said.