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Taiwan headline news

08/09/2026 01:52 PM
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Taipei, Aug. 9 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Central government cuts social housing, upsetting local authorities

@China Times: NHI to increase payments for surgical critical care, obstetrics and pediatrics

@Liberty Times: Typhoon Dolphin moves west, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to northern Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: 15 'three-high' stocks lead the market as key indicators

@Commercial Times: 15 'three-high' stocks expected to lead gains

@Taipei Times: Defense spending to top NT$1.1 trillion

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