Typhoon Dolphin disrupts air and sea transportation

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Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) Typhoon Dolphin is disrupting air and sea transportation, with 81 ferry services on 10 routes suspended Sunday and airlines adjusting or canceling flights, authorities and carriers said Saturday.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, Dolphin was about 390 kilometers northeast of Taipei and moving west-northwest at 16 kilometers per hour, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA). The storm, with a radius of 280 km, had maximum sustained winds of 126 kph.

The Maritime and Port Bureau said 10 ferry routes would be suspended Sunday, including services connecting the outlying Lienchiang and Penghu counties, as well as routes serving Green Island, Orchid Island and Xiaoliuqiu.

China Airlines said its flights between Taiwan and Shanghai would be canceled Sunday, including services between Taipei Songshan Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao Airport, and between Taiwan Taoyuan and Kaohsiung international airports and Shanghai Pudong Airport.

The airline will also deploy larger aircraft on flights between Taoyuan and Okinawa, Japan, to accommodate more passengers.

CNA file photo

EVA Air will likewise deploy larger aircraft on all flights between Taoyuan and Okinawa on Sunday to help transport stranded passengers.

Starlux Airlines said it will operate additional flights between Taipei and Okinawa on Sunday and Monday to accommodate passengers affected by disruptions.