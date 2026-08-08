Taiwan seeking talks after nationals face entry, passport issues in Uganda

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Taipei, Aug. 8 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday said it is negotiating with Uganda after reports that two Taiwanese nationals faced separate entry and passport issues in the East African country.

One Taiwanese tourist was denied entry to Uganda earlier this month and repatriated, while another Taiwanese national, who holds a work permit in Uganda, had their passport withheld after returning to the country, according to the United Daily News on Saturday.

Responding to the report, MOFA told CNA it is fully apprised of both cases and that Taiwan's representative office in the Republic of Somaliland, which oversees Uganda, is negotiating with Ugandan authorities.

MOFA said it believes the incidents may be linked to Taiwan's 90-day entry ban on travelers from Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which took effect June 2 to prevent the spread of Ebola.

The restrictions, imposed by Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control, exempt students admitted to degree programs, diplomatic and official visitors, spouses and children of Taiwanese citizens, and people traveling for emergency or humanitarian needs.

MOFA urged the public to carefully assess the risks before traveling to Uganda. Taiwanese nationals requiring emergency assistance in Uganda can contact Taiwan's representative office in Somaliland at +252‑636‑292‑616 or MOFA's emergency hotline at +886‑800‑085‑095.