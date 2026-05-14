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Kaohsiung suspends 2 Airlee clinics over alleged privacy violations

05/14/2026 06:05 PM
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Airlee Clinic in Kaohsiung's Xinxing District. CNA photo May 14, 2026
Airlee Clinic in Kaohsiung's Xinxing District. CNA photo May 14, 2026

Kaohsiung, May 14 (CNA) Two branches of the Airlee aesthetic clinic chain in Kaohsiung have been ordered to suspend medical services for six months over multiple violations, including the alleged unauthorized filming of patients, the city's Health Department said Thursday.

The penalties came amid widening scrutiny of Taiwan's cosmetic surgery and aesthetic clinics following allegations of hidden-camera recordings at several clinics nationwide.

In a statement, the department identified the sanctioned facilities as Boai Airlee Clinic in Zuoying District and Airlee Clinic in Xinxing District.

The department said inspections found the two clinics had violated the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act and the Medical Care Act, including by allegedly recording patients without consent.

Boai Airlee Clinic in Kaohsiung's Zuoying District. CNA photo May 14, 2026
Boai Airlee Clinic in Kaohsiung's Zuoying District. CNA photo May 14, 2026

Under the order, the clinics must suspend medical operations from May 11 for six months, though they are still required to remain open to process patient refunds.

As of Wednesday, the department had completed inspections of 43 medical institutions -- including 40 aesthetic clinics and three municipal hospitals -- as part of a special campaign targeting high-risk cosmetic medicine providers.

Authorities said they had received 88 complaint calls and 15 formal complaints, all linked to the two Airlee clinics and one Dr. Shine clinic.

The department also addressed a dispute with the e-Champ clinic chain, which accused officials of conducting a "fake inspection" disguised as a search following unannounced visits to three of its branches on Wednesday.

The health department rejected these claims, clarifying that administrative inspections are legally authorized to protect patient rights.

(By Lin Chiao-liang and Evelyn Kao)

Enditem/ASG

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